CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Murray County is offering an incentive for Covid vaccinations.

Beginning on Tuesday, you will get a $10 Walmart Gift Card for each dose you get at the health Department (Single dose J&J vaccines will get 2 cards).

- Advertisement -

They say walk-ins are welcome at the Health Department in Chatsworth (709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road).

Log onto the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org for more information about COVID-19 as well as health department hours and services.