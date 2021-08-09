Mocs Ranked 18th in FCS Stats Perform Top 25 Poll

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs continue fall camp in preparation for the 2021 campaign. The weekly Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released its first selections with the Mocs coming in at No. 18.

The Southern Conference favorites are tested right out of the gate with No. 20 Austin Peay. The ranked showdown opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 2, with a 7:30 p.m., kickoff at Finley Stadium.

VMI also represents the Southern Conference in the poll standing at No. 17 while ETSU and Samford are receiving voles. Defending national champ Sam Houston is in the No. 1 slot receiving 39 of 50 first-place votes followed by James Madison (8) and South Dakota State (3).