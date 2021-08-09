McMinn Central Seeks Winning Season With New Coach and New Offense

McMinn Central heads into the new year seeking their first winning season since 2014.

The Chargers hope a new coach and a new offense might spell success.

McMinn Central has the 30-in-30 spotlight.

Matt Moody says his transition as the Chargers new head coach has been pretty smooth.

Said Moody:”Coach (Derrick) Davis was a really good coach, so as far as their effort, attitude, and working hard, that was something we didn’t have to come in and change. But I’ve been really pleased with this group and the work ethic they’ve had.”

Reporter:”How has the team bought into him?”

Said receiver McCain Baker:”A lot of kids that haven’t played before have come out. We’re all there trying to bring back a winning culture at Central.”

Said Moody:”We’ve been fortunate to have some guys that are in baseball and basketball that haven’t played in the past come out, so that’s a good thing for us.”

Last year the Chargers were shut-out five times.

Maybe their new spread offense will help their offensive production.

Reporter:”Why does the spread offense fit you guys?”

Said quarterback Novice Cox:”We’ve got athletes that can go and get the ball. Even if they want to spread out on us, we can run it at them too.”

Said receiver Bay Harbison:”Most teams are more of the run game, especially like us last year. But this year we are coming out throwing the ball. Throwing the ball deep and scoring some touchdowns.”

Said Moody:”Still in the beginning stages of learning terminology and stuff like that. Like I said they are working hard, and they seem to be having a good time and buying in and wanting to learn, so it’s going smooth right now.”

Reporter:”How has the transition with Coach Moody been?”

Said Darius Carden:”I like Moody. He’s good. Finally running the spread. Probably have fun this year probably.”