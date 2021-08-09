Mayor Kelly picks school board member for job

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has hired a Hamilton County school board member to work for the city.

Karitsa Mosley Jones will lead the Community Forward Schools Partnership.

- Advertisement -

She is a licensed social worker and a fellow at the city’s Office of Early Learning. She also teaches at UTC.

Mosley Jones will have a staff of seven who will focus on connecting parents and students with city programs and community centers.

Mayor Kelly says “Ensuring that every single child has access to an excellent education is the most important challenge — and the most important opportunity — facing our city.”

The Mayor also announced the appointment of Mary Beth Ikard as Director of Communications for the city.

She worked for Mayor John Cooper and the Nashville/Davidson County Metro government.

“Mary Beth’s years long commitment to public service and proven track-record of policy successes for local government make her uniquely qualified to lead communications for my administration,” said Kelly.

“There’s no substitute for experience: Having worked directly for three mayors, as well as a board of city and county mayors from across Middle Tennessee, she knows exactly the types of challenges — and opportunities — that cities are facing in our state.”