Cloudland Station Showcottage Brings Luxury to North Georgia

A quiet North Georgia community is getting a small taste of luxury with the Cloudland Station Showcottage.

“I think people would never know this was out here. So it seems like a really cool off the beaten path, and then when they get here it’s like oh this is so nice,” said Courtney Shearer.

Despite difficulties in sourcing building material and construction delays due to the pandemic, a new luxury cottage is finished in the Chattanooga Valley.

It’s been coined as the first of many.

“This was really created as a second home for people from Nashville or Atlanta or Birmingham. You’re out in the middle of nature. There’s paths and creeks and really just a place to kind of unwind,” said Courtney Shearer.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for designer Courtney Shearer, who’s originally from Ringgold.

She was the lead designer of the home’s main bathroom.

“We picked out this really beautiful pink schumaker wallpaper that coordinated really nicely with these teal cabinets and kind of the vibe we were going for was creating kind of that grandma-esque cottage cozy kind of feeling.”

The home, called The Mountain Laurel, was designed by eight interior designers from throughout the Southeast.

Each designer focused on a different section of the home.

Hope Austin, another designer in the project, said, “The property really spoke to me. It’s really nice to be able to come here. I mean you don’t even have cell service out here so just to come to this really beautiful place and just be able to turn off and I think we all need that in our lives right now.”

The Mountain Laurel is the first of five homes planned in this newest neighborhood, The Courtyards at Mill Creek.

It’s a collaboration between Cloudland Station designer John Tatum and Coleman Mills.

Courtney Shearer said, “We were each given a space mine is the main bath to basically make our own for the show house.”

The cottage is new listed on the market for potential buyers hoping to find their own private getaway.

All ticket sales for showings were given to the Georgia Make a Wish foundation.

“A lot of people, whether they like this cottage or maybe have plans for their own, have been kind of inspired by the concept of it,” said Courtney Shearer.