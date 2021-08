CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Benton, Tennessee woman has been indicted on Covid PPP loan fraud charges.

64 year old Donna J. Clark, Sr. faces charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and operating an unlicensed money transmittal business.

- Advertisement -

She pleaded not guilty in federal court on Monday.

Federal prosecutors say she operated as a “money mule” for payments in a PPE fraud.

They say she basically laundered the money by adding to the paper trail of the payments.

Her trial was set for October.