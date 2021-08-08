Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – August 8th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Feeling More Like Summer!
A stray storm this evening continues in Monroe county. Otherwise dry and mild tonight. Overnight lows will near the low 70’s.
Partly cloudy and hot for Monday with highs near 91 and heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s. Starting Monday, we’ll see those daily, scattered afternoon rain and storms.
More typical Summer weather is forecast for next week with highs back in the low 90’s along with a few isolated PM showers and storms.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
