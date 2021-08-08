Meigs wanting third time to be charm for state championship

Angela Moryan
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Meigs County has endured three years of heartbreak. From the semi-final loss at Trousdale three years ago, to back-to-back state championship losses, the Tigers are ready to leave the losing in the past. They have the experience to bring that gold ball home.

“Every day I wake up, I’m thinking about it,” senior linebacker Benjamin Smith said. “Revenge. I’m not going to come in second place this year.”

Meigs needs no motivation this preseason after falling just short of a championship two years straight.

“You know, the first time we lost, it left a bad taste, but just back-to-back, it’s almost sickening,” senior quarterback Logan Carroll said. “We’re just sick to our stomachs and we want to work hard just to get there and then win it this time.”

“You don’t have to show them. They know what to do and know how to practice, and we’ve got really good practice habits here early,” coach Jason Fitzgerald said.

Returning quarterback Logan Carroll leads the experienced Tigers offense.

“I feel confident to go with my instincts with making the right reads, making the right throws, and even running the ball,” Carroll said. “I feel like I’m bigger, stronger and faster and in better shape this year than I was last year.”

“Just having him as a two year starter and leader of this team, we’re in good hands,” Fitzgerald said.

Even with experience, Meigs is still searching for depth.

“Last year, we had three kids at each position that could play,” Carroll said. “This year, we’ve got a bunch of kids on offense that play defense too, so our legs are going to be tired.”

“I don’t think we have as much depth. That’s what we’re trying to build,” Fitzgerald said. “A few of our players are having to play both sides of the field a little more than we’ve had to in the past. We’ve got some really good football players that have played a lot of football games that know what it takes to get to a state championship ”

“They usually say, ‘Third time’s the charm’ I guess,” Carroll said.

