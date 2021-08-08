Delta flight diverted to Chattanooga after mechanical issue

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A routine Saturday afternoon flight did not go as planned for passengers onboard a Delta airlines flight from Cincinati heading to Atlanta.
Delta airlines says that the pilots elected to divert the flight to Chattanooga after a mechanical issue.
The airline sent us the following statement:
“Delta flight 2851, operating from Cincinnati to Atlanta, elected to divert to Chattanooga out of an abundance of caution following a mechanical issue. Ground transportation to Atlanta and hotels are being provided to affected customers. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience.”
