Albies, Duvall power Braves to 5-4 win over Nationals

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall each hit a two-run homer off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-4. Albies was 3 for his last 26 when he went deep for the 18th time to make it 2-1 in the third. Corbin has allowed a National League-high 27 homers and is 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in his last five starts. The lefty has lost his last five starts against Atlanta. The three-time defending division champion Braves are winners in five of six and won a second consecutive series for the first time since June 29-July 4 against the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

