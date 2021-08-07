Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – August 8th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Feeling More Like Summer!
Saturday’s rain and storms have dried out for this evening. Areas of patchy fog will develop into early Sunday. Overnight lows will dip down to the upper 60’s.
A little hotter for Sunday with mainly sunny skies and highs around 90. Maybe a shower for the afternoon, but we’ll be mainly dry. Overnight lows will near the low 70’s.
Partly cloudy and hot for Monday with highs near 92 and heat index values in the upper 90’s. Starting Monday, we’ll see those daily, isolated afternoon rain and storms.
More typical Summer weather is forecast for next week with highs back in the low 90’s along with a few isolated PM showers and storms.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
