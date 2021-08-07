DALTON. Georgia (WDEF)- The Disc Golf community came together in a tournament to Crush Autism.

“They have helped us in so many ways to learn about autism and ways of what to do and what not to do,” said Marshall.

The inaugural Crush Autism disc golf tournament sold out and raised money and awareness for autism.

“We’re here to support the awareness of autism and also to give back to Siskins Children’s Institute,” said Marshall.

Marshall said he has two daughters with autism and he created this tournament to crush the stigma around autism.

“Putting it together, you never really know what’s going to happen until it happens and I see all this and everybody here we’re working together to raise money for such a great cost. All the proceeds for this tournament we’re going to Siskins Children’s Institute,” said Marshall.

The disc golf community showed up in waves as Prodigy, Gravity Group, NoogaDisc, and players all wanted to be part of the cause.

“I have a sister who is autistic and it’s just really struck home for me. My dad was president of the disabilities Council for Tennessee for a while. So it’s just something our family really believes in. I wanna make sure that we bring awareness and for people the extrasensory stuff it’s hard and we just wanna make sure that everybody is super aware,” said Gibbens.

Disc golfer Mark Stahlwood played in his first-ever tournament because of his connection to autism.

My neighbor Blaine has a couple of children who are autistic and he let me know about this event so I was really excited to be able to not just get to do my first tournament but support a cause that is helpful and beneficial to people I know and love,” Stahlwood.

They are already making plans to have this tournament again next year.