Braves Match Longest Winning Streak of the Season After Beating Washington 8-4

ATLANTA (AP) – Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves turned a catcher’s interference call into a three-run rally to beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 for their fourth consecutive win. The Braves matched their longest winning streak of the season and are one game behind NL East-leading Philadelphia. Atlanta is one-half game behind the second-place New York Mets. Dansby Swanson beat out an infield single to drive in the go-ahead run in Atlanta’s three-run fifth. Austin Riley had two hits and drove in a run. Freddie Freeman had two hits and scored two runs.

