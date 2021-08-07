3 Year – Old Boy Found Unresponsive on Tellico Lake

A 3-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive on Tellico Lake.

This is the 15th boating-related fatality in Tennessee so far this year.

A call came in close to midnight on August 6th describing that CPR was being performed on a very young male after falling from a boat.

Responding units were TWRA Officers, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, local fire department, and EMS on Tellico Lake.

The boy was taken to Sweetwater Hospital where doctors could not revive him.

The boy along with two adults and another juvenile were camping at Razor Landing and traveling there from Sequoyah Landing Marina.

The adults from Madisonville were about to anchor their boat when one of them noticed the three-year-old boy was not on board.

They searched and called out for the boy which brought others nearby to assist.

They found the boy in five feet of water unresponsive without a life jacket.

CPR was given.

The Knoxville Forensic Center will be giving the autopsy.

The incident is currently under investigation.