Vols Put on the Pads For the First Time Friday

Rick Nyman
(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Strapping shoulder pads on for the first time this fall, the 2021 Tennessee Volunteers took to Haslam Field for the third time in preseason camp on Friday morning.

Earlier in the week, head coach Josh Heupel emphasized the importance of winning the special teams phase of the game. Special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler showed a lot of optimism from the growth he has seen from his players.

“In the spring, our guys worked their tails off,” Ekeler noted of the Vols roster. “All you do in spring practice is build your players’ portfolio… on special teams, we have a really good idea what our guys’ skill sets are and where to plug them in. We’ve got a lot of dudes, man, a lot of RLDs, real live dudes, that are flying around and we should wreck shop.”

With a new-look defense, players had to get accustomed to a faster-speed of play. While there is room to grow, Ekeler feels like the understanding of schemes is well underway with his group.

“Their understanding of the system,” Ekeler said. “They’re a lot more comfortable which allows them to play a lot faster. We’ve got to play with better technique and get better every day. I like what I’m seeing.”

As Ekeler and the linebacker room continue through camp, it’s the motivation between peers that means the most.

“We push each other and that’s why we’re going to get better,” junior linebacker Byron Young said. “Working with each other every day, we’re going to get there.”

Rick Nyman
