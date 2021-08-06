Georgia Opens Fall Camp Not Focused on Showdown Season Opener With Clemson

Georgia kicked off Fall Camp on Friday.

The Dawgs season opener against Clemson will likely be the biggest game in the country.

Could be a top five showdown.

But Dawgs coach Kirby Smart says you can’t worry about a high stakes game when you start fall practice.

Said Smart:”We want to have physical tough practices to build up to what is going to be a grind of a season. So we’re really focused on us and camp. And not really anything to do with that first game. There’s nothing. We prepare for that in the off season, and then we prepare for that probably a little over a week out. Nine or ten days out.”