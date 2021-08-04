Weather Update: Wednesday’s Forecast – August 4th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Keeping The Heat Away For A Few More Days!
Fair to partly cloudy skies will continue through the morning. Mild again, with lows in the upper 60’s and fewer areas of fog.
Partly sunny and warm for Wednesday afternoon. A few isolated showers will pop up with highs in the mid 80’s. Any spotty showers will quickly end Wednesday night, becoming partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60’s.
Mostly sunny and warmer for Thursday. mainly dry with highs in the upper 80’s. Back in the upper 80’s Friday with a few isolated late day showers and storms possible.
More typical Summer weather is expected for next weekend with highs 90-92 with mostly sunny and mainly dry conditions through Sunday.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
