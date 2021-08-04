Fugitive company employees charged with kidnapping 13 year old

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officials are prosecuting two men who say they work for a fugitive recovery company over how they treated a 13 year old.

Deputies were called Tuesday evening to the ball fields at Bradley Central Haigh.

Witnesses say the two men, dressed in fatigues, had handcuffed the juvenile.

They say the men threw him to the ground, hit him, made him run laps, and flip tires, all while threatening him.

They brandished a taser and a gun.

All in the heat of the day without water.

They told police that their boss told them to give the juvenile a boot camp experience.

But after consulting with the D-A, deputies charged 23 year old Tristan Palmer of Madisonville and 27 year old Gabriel Black of Cleveland with kidnapping and aggravated Child Abuse.

But more charges could be coming.

If you have any information or witnessed the incident, please contact Det. Robby Hair with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 728-7306.