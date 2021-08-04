Driver charged with DUI for wreck that injured 3, including child

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A driver has been charged after a head-on crash Tuesday in Cleveland that injured a child.

Bradley County investigators say a Ford pickup crossed the line on Dalton Pike and hit another Ford pickup.

Three passengers were injured, including a child who was flown to a Chattanooga hospital.

The driver of the first pickup was given a field sobriety test and arrested.

27 year old Ernesto Perez of Calhoun, Georgia faces charges of Vehicular Assault, Driving under the Influence, two counts of Felony Reckless Endangerment, Failure to Exercise Due Care and Improper Passing.