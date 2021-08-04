Chattanooga family chosen to travel across the world and live anywhere rent free on Airbnb

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A Chattanooga family was one of 300,000 applicants for the Live Anywhere program on Airbnb.

Imagine their surprise when they were told they were one of 12 families actually chosen to take on an adventurous travel journey. I

“We were like-this is an incredible opportunity. We’re going to go for it. We never expected to be selected but here we are,” says Stephanie Hays.

Stephanie, her husband Peter, and their 2 year old son, are now packing their bags and preparing to embark on a 10 month long travel experience in any AirBnB across the globe.

“I love Traveling. I met my husband Pete, while living in ShangHi, CHina after college. He’s from England. Together we have been to about 50 countries. I’ve been to about 60 on my own and he’s been to a few more so if you add them together it’s about 70,” says Hays.

The family can set their own itinerary and stay at any airbnb location in the world-rent free—as long as they remain at that location for one to three months.

“They give us a budget for the 10 months. They cover our accommodations for 10 months. There’s also a travel stipend to help with the costs of getting to those places. In return they want feedback from us on what it means to live long term in Airbnbs and if there’s any improvements they could make,” says Hays.

Stephanie is excited to show the world to her young son, but has already realized that traveling across the globe during a pandemic will also have its challenges.

“We are both fully vaccinated and would encourage others to be, but obviously our 2 year old isn’t. We don’t want to go to places where there is a quarantine so we are looking at places with decent vaccination rates, welcoming Americans and where we don’t have to quarantine,” says Hays.

Due to the constantly changing travel regulations, The family has yet to make any definite decisions about where they plan to travel.

But once they begin their journey, you can follow along—by simply clicking the link.