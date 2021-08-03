Weather Update: Tuesday’s Forecast – August 3rd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Feeling More Like Mid September next Couple Of Days!
Some passing clouds through the morning. Comfortably mild again, with lows in the mid to upper 60’s.
Some sunshine and pleasantly warm weather continues for Tuesday. Mainly dry with highs 85-87 as any showers will stay well out to our East.
Mostly cloudy and mild again Tuesday night. A few isolated showers possible with lows back in the mid to upper 60’s.
Back in the mid 80’s again for Wednesday with an isolated afternoon shower or storm possible. Partly cloudy and a little warmer Thursday and Friday with highs back in the upper 80’s.
More typical Summer weather is expected for next weekend with highs 90-92 along with isolated late day showers and storms possible.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
