Wall at Titanic Museum Collapses Injuring Visitors

Pigeon Forge, TN (WDEF) – Three people were injured after an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum attraction in Pigeon Forge Monday night. All three guests were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Owners of the museum said that they, “never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind. We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld.”

The museum opened in Pigeon Forge in April, 2010 and features a ship that is half-scale to the original Titanic ship. The tour is self-guided, allows visitor to touch a real iceberg, and reach their hand in 28-degree water.