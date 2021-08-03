UTC to require masks inside classrooms this fall semester

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – UTC students will be required to wear masks at all indoor locations on the campus for the fall semester, according to the University of Tennessee.

A release says campuses will begin the fall semester “with masks required in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend.”

The policy goes into effect on all University of Tennessee campuses across the state.

UTC officials say the decision was made after seeing the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in our area.

“We are not requiring surveillance or routine testing this semester. However any student or employee of UTC who feels like they have been exposed or is having symptoms can get tested through the university health services. We have vaccines on site at all times both J&J and Moderne so we can immunize anyone who wishes to get immunized,” says Chris Smith, Chief Health Affairs Officer at UTC.

The university says specific plans and guidelines will be announced at each campus location in the next few days, and that mask requirements will be continuously re-evaluated.