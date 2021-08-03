Shooting In Nashville Sends Three Employees To Hospital

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – Three employees were shot at the Smile Direct Club on Antioch Pike in Nashville around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The shooter was shot by police and taken to a local hospital. The injured employees are also at a local hospital where one is listed in critical condition, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Smile Direct Club released a statement that they were “saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning. The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

The Antioch neighborhood where the shooting happened is located in in the southeastern area of Nashville.

