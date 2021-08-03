Sequatchie County is first school system back to class on Wednesday

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – If the early bird catches the worm, a lot of worms are going to be scooped up in the Sequatchie Valley on Wednesday.
Sequatchie County schools are the first to go back to class for the fall.
Wednesday is students’ first full day back, giving them 23 days of classes before taking Labor Day off.
They will be followed by Dade and Chattooga County schools on Thursday.
Here is the full list of August returns for area schools:
SCHOOL OPENING DATES
AUGUST 4
Sequatchie County
AUGUST 5
Chattooga County
Dade County
AUGUST 6
Bradley County
Cleveland City
Dayton City
DeKalb Co. AL
Marion County
Polk County
Rhea County
Whitfield County
AUGUST 7
Jackson County AL
AUGUST 9
Catoosa County
McMinn County
Meigs County
AUGUST 10
Dalton
Grundy County
AUGUST 11
Athens City
Cherokee Co. NC
Chickamauga
AUGUST 12
Hamilton County
Walker County
AUGUST 25
Bledsoe County