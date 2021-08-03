Sequatchie County is first school system back to class on Wednesday

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – If the early bird catches the worm, a lot of worms are going to be scooped up in the Sequatchie Valley on Wednesday.

Sequatchie County schools are the first to go back to class for the fall.

Wednesday is students’ first full day back, giving them 23 days of classes before taking Labor Day off.

They will be followed by Dade and Chattooga County schools on Thursday.

Here is the full list of August returns for area schools:

SCHOOL OPENING DATES

AUGUST 4

Sequatchie County

AUGUST 5

Chattooga County

Dade County

AUGUST 6

Bradley County

Cleveland City

Dayton City

DeKalb Co. AL

Marion County

Polk County

Rhea County

Whitfield County

AUGUST 7

Jackson County AL

AUGUST 9

Catoosa County

McMinn County

Meigs County

AUGUST 10

Dalton

Grundy County

AUGUST 11

Athens City

Cherokee Co. NC

Chickamauga

AUGUST 12

Hamilton County

Walker County

AUGUST 25

Bledsoe County