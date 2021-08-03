Lookouts Post 5-1 Win Over the Trash Pandas

Rick Nyman
(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts bullpen combined for four one-hit innings in the team’s 5-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Starting pitcher Mac Sceroler, got off to a rocky start, allowing a run in the first. After he got out of an early jam, Sceroler settled down and fired four straight scoreless innings.

Chattanooga’s offense was stagnant for the first part of the game but came alive in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Quincy McAfee belted a two-run triple to drive home Yoel Yanqui and Chuckie Robinson. Matt Lloyd followed McAfee’s triple with an RBI single to make it 3-1 Lookouts. An inning later Mount belted a two-run homer to make it 5-1.

Relievers Randy Wynne, Braxton Roxby, and Alexis Diaz closed out the game to secure the win.

