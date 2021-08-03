Lookouts Post 5-1 Win Over the Trash Pandas

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts bullpen combined for four one-hit innings in the team’s 5-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Starting pitcher Mac Sceroler, got off to a rocky start, allowing a run in the first. After he got out of an early jam, Sceroler settled down and fired four straight scoreless innings.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga’s offense was stagnant for the first part of the game but came alive in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Quincy McAfee belted a two-run triple to drive home Yoel Yanqui and Chuckie Robinson. Matt Lloyd followed McAfee’s triple with an RBI single to make it 3-1 Lookouts. An inning later Mount belted a two-run homer to make it 5-1.

Relievers Randy Wynne, Braxton Roxby, and Alexis Diaz closed out the game to secure the win.