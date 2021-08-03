81.6 F
Iceberg wall collapses on visitors to Pigeon Forge Titanic Museum

Collins Parker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Three people were injured Monday night at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge.

One of the main attractions at the museum is an actual wall of ice to portray the iceberg that sank the cruise liner.

They use a water filtration system that freezes a block of ice that is about the size of a mini-outdoor pool, which you can touch.

The owner tells WVLT that the ice fell on several visitors around 8 PM.  Three of them were transported to the hospital.

Officials are still not releasing how badly they were hurt.

The museum released the following statement:

“At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who were affected, including the first-responders.

The safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind. Our maintenance professionals are in the process of re-evaluating our quality and safety guidelines and we’ll make all modifications, as necessary, to proactively ensure the well-being of all who experience Titanic Museum Attractions.”

On Tuesday, the museum did re-open to some visitors, but the iceberg wall was roped off.

