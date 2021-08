CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Any farmer will tell you that stacked bales of hay are a real fire risk.

But not when you are flying down the highway.

However that’s just what happened in the early morning hours on I 75.

Chattanooga and East Ridge fire crews were called to put out a fire on the back of a trailer hauling hay bales.

It happened before 4 AM at the Ringgold Road exit.

Chattanooga fire officials report that around 300 bales were on fire.

Luckily, no one was hurt.