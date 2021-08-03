Gender Equity Report Recommends Combining Men’s and Women’s Basketball Final Fours

The state government has partnered with the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners to pass a bill requiring all beauty professionals to complete anti-domestic violence training beginning in January.
The state government has partnered with the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners to pass a bill requiring all beauty professionals to complete anti-domestic violence training beginning in January.
A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events says the association has not lived up to its own standards. The report recommended holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same site. It also calls for financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs. The review by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP had been highly anticipated. The firm was hired in March after the NCAA failed to provide equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.