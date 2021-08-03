East Hamilton Should Field Another Talented Team

East Hamilton notched eight wins last season for their highest victory total in five years. And now the Hurricanes believe they have the talent to enjoy another outstanding season. East Hamilton has the 30-in-30 spotlight.

East Hamilton must replace big arm quarterback Haynes Eller, who threw for over 44-hundred yards in the last two seasons, and yet, the Hurricanes are excited by the potential of Eller’s replacement, Jeremiah Flemmons.

Said receiver Kaunyae Burgans:”Jeremiah. He’s an amazing athlete. I mean he can run. He can throw. His arm is just there.”

Said head coach Grant Reynolds:”He’s got guys like Kaunyae around him. Juan Bullard around him that can help. Walter Lindsey. Those guys and a good offensive line up front that is blocking for him, so he has really fit in well with what we want him to do.”

And when you have talent, you have confidence.

Reporter:”How will this team compare to last year’s team?”

Said running back Walter Lindsey:”Even better. We can run the ball. Our defense is amazing. Our DB’s don’t let anything past them, and our quarterback can sling it.”

It takes Hurricanes time to build strength, but the East Hamilton Hurricanes don’t have that luxury on Friday nights.

Said Reynolds:”Everything that we do in the weight room right now is fast. Fast paced. We start practice we try to start out fast to try to simulate that fast start on Friday night. You have to practice those things and try to get your mind right, so that you will do it on Friday night.”

If Coach Reynolds needs help with a jump start, he can turn to Wayne Turner. The long time Tyner head coach is now on the Canes staff.

Said Reynolds:”He has done a really good job coming in working with our kids. The kids love working with Coach ‘T’. It’s just a good fit all the way around.”

Said Burgans:”With our coaching staff I feel like it’s the best coaching staff in the Chattanooga area, so we’re confident, and we are going to do whatever it takes to get the win.”