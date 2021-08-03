Chattanooga Lookouts Pitcher Nick Lodolo Called Up to Triple A Louisville

The Chattanooga Lookouts are losing their stud starting pitcher Nick Lodolo. The left-hander has been called up to Triple-A Louisville. Lodolo is considered the top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization, and he certainly played the part in Chattanooga. In team games, his ERA was 1.84, and he had 68 strikeouts in 44 innings.
