Catoosa County launches “TextMyGov” smart technology

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WDEF) – Catoosa County has launched TextMyGov.

It’s a smart technology that empowers citizens with immediate access to government services by using their mobile phone’s messaging service. It’s making answers and community help just a text message away.

“We’re rolling out a brand new way for our citizens to engage with our government services that we believe is more transparent and convenient,” says John Pless, Catoosa County Spokesman.

After months of planning and an $8000 budget, the Catoosa County government officially rolled out “TextMyGov” which will provide 24/7 help for reporting issues and finding information on the go— by simply texting HI to (706) 406-6200.

“This is a way that people can send us a text message about an issue they may see. For example you see a pothole in the street – not only can you report that pothole but you can use your smartphone to take a picture of a video and send that along with that particular text,” says Pless.

Since text messaging has become the most popular form of mobile communication, this method can now be used by community members to get answers to questions, report issues and find links to individual departments on Catoosa.com.

“You are also assigned an incident number so it’s trackable. So you can actually track the process of your request by using that number on Catoosa.com,” says Pless.

The TextMyGov service is not meant to be a replacement for emergency services.