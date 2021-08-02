Titans First Round Pick Caleb Farley Finally Hits the Practice Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick Caleb Farley took his first training camp snaps. The cornerback and this spring’s 22nd overall draft selection was activated from the non-football injury list, where he’d been designated while rehabilitating from a pair of back surgeries. He didn’t participate in team drills but will ramp up his conditioning as camp continues. News of Farley’s return was dampened somewhat by the early departure of seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones from practice. Jones fell to the ground after trying to catch a pass and walked gingerly to the sideline before going to the locker room.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)