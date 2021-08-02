State charges 4 with smuggling contraband into Bledsoe prison

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s reports four arrests for bringing drugs into the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

The arrests follow an 11-month investigation.

A Bledsoe County Grand Jury has indicted the suspects on charges of conspiring to bring meth and cocaine into the state prison near Fall Creek Falls.

The suspects come from all over the state, but include a local woman:

Brittany Cooper of Maryville, TN – Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility

Normarie Nazario of Hermitage, TN – Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility

Jessica White of Hixson, TN – Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility

Charjuan Hayes of Knoxville, TN – Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Facility

Prisons officials say they are still investigating how this case could relate to others.