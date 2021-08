CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect for a domestic shooting last week in Brainerd.

A 30 year old woman flagged down an EMS officer last Monday night and said she had been shot.

She was shot at a home at 4700 Montview Drive, just a block off of North Moore.

Police arrested Samuel Horton Jr. on Wednesday.

He faces charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Possession of a Firearm During The Commission of a Felony and Reckless Endangerment.