Mocs Ready For Grind of Training Camp

The college football season is just around the corner for the Chattanooga Mocs.

But to get to kickoff, UTC must go through training camp, which starts on Wednesday.

Welcome to the grind y’all.

Said offensive lineman Cole Strange:”It is a grind, but I don’t necessarily think that means it’s a bad thing. I love it because it’s just like. We don’t have school. We don’t have nothing else to think about or worry about. It’s just football. Meetings. More meetings. More football. I’m a fan of it. It gets rough, and you get kind of sore, but I love it.”

Said defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell:”My relationship with camp is work that has to be done. Like custodian work or something like that. You don’t want to always do it, but it’s got to get done by somebody. It will make us better in the end. Get us going in the right direction towards the season.”