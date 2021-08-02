Local Beauty Professionals to Take Anti-Domestic Violence Training

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nearly half of all crimes in Tennessee are domestic violence related.

The state government has partnered with the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners to pass a bill requiring all beauty professionals to complete anti-domestic violence training beginning in January.

The relationship between a hair stylist and a client can last years and can even be therapeutic in nature.

“Over the years I’ve really gotten to know a lot of my clients and have developed a deeper relationship with them and I hear their stories every day,” says Mackenzie Peeples, owner of Mane Station Chattanooga. “To have these tools and resources to be able to see the signs of abuse and to be able to help them. It’s a crucial thing in this industry.”

One in four women and one in 10 men are impacted by domestic violence.

“People who are abused do not have someone they’re just going to reach out and talk to. They’re going to talk to their hair stylist. They’re going to talk to their friends.But they’re not going to report it as abuse,” Peeples says.

Licensees aren’t required to report violence but the training will include tools the stylists can pass along to help their clients get to safety.

“If somebody has a little bit of extra training on what to do, it might help them not only stay calm and collected if they hear something difficult but also to know what sort of resources might be available to point them in the right direction of someone who can help,” says Emily Averitt, Ph.D., Crisis Program Manager with Partnership for Families, Children and Adults.

Tennessee is one of only a handful of states in the country to require this training for beauty professionals. The training will also apply to barbers.