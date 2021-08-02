Chattanooga Native Performs maintenance on Helicopter aboard U.S. Navy Warship

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A Chattanooga Native stationed in Pearl Harbor is showing off her skills as an aviation mechanic by performing maintenance on a helicopter that’s aboard a U.S. Navy Warship.

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd class, Stephanie Burnette has been assigned to the “Wildcards” of helicopter sea combat squadron 23.

Burnette is seen applying screws in a panel after applying corrosion protection on circuit breakers on a MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hangar bay aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson. 

The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. 

Keep up the good work Stephanie, Chattanooga is proud of you and thank you for your service.

