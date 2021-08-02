Bradley Central Counting on New Guys to Step Up

Bradley Central enjoyed an 8-4 record last year with a victory in the playoffs.
If the Bears are going to best that mark this season, they’ll need some new guys to step up. Bradley Central enjoys the 30-in-30 spotlight.

The Bears Den is getting a makeover. Artificial Turf will soon go down.
Said head coach Damon Floyd:”Actually we were the only school in our region not to have turf. I think now ti gives you a consistent playing field. It’s a little bit more level than what we are used to on our home field.”
So Bradley Central will feature new turf and plenty of new faces.
Said Floyd:”We lost a couple of people at every position. We had a really good senior class. It wasn’t very big, but obviously I think you would have to start with Javon Burke, who rushed for a lot of yards.”
Said quarterback Aiden McClary:”We’re super young, but we’re pretty talented, so I think we can go out there and make a name for ourselves.”
Aiden McClary made a name for himself last year, stepping in week one for injured quarterback Javin Burke. McClary wound up throwing for over 15-hundred yards last year, so he should be seasoned for his senior year.
Said tight end Karter Howard:”I think last year it gave him a lot of confidence having gotten all those reps and stuff that he wouldn’t have gotten.”
And McClary should be well protected.
Said Howard:”I think with returning five guys back on the offensive line. That’s a big help.”
Added McClary:”An older O-line that’s experienced and did very well last year. It’s a big help in pass protection, run protection, and everything.”
A good quarterback with a good line should mean good results.
Said Floyd:”We feel like we have a team that we can put out there and be competitive every game. You know there will be a lot of tight, close games, and hopefully we’ll have a chance to win some at the end.”

