Activist Marie Mott faces charge after fight with boyfriend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga activist Marie Mott, who led protests in Chattanooga last May, has been arrested on charges of harassing her boyfriend.

The 33-year old Mott is accused of threatening her boyfriend during a domestic squabble.

The unidentified boyfriend told police she said she was going to call police on him as “payback”.

The report says she also threatened to send gang members to his house.

Mott led local demonstrators in a protest after the death of George Floyd and was bound over to the grand jury after burning a flag in Miller park, and possibly interfering with an EMS call.

She also ran unsuccessfully for city council this year.