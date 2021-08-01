Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – August 1st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Trending Cooler & Drier this Work Week!
We have some relief from the heat this week!
Monday morning will be a cooler start in the mid to upper 60’s. Then, partly cloudy and hazy with highs near the mid 80’s with maybe a stray shower. Overnight temps will drop even cooler to the low to mid 60’s.
Tuesday will be mainly sunny with an isolated chance for a t-storm. Highs will near 84 with heat index values in the upper 80’s.
A Cooler week ahead with temperatures in the mid 80’s as we head into the workweek.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.