Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority has demolished a coal plant that began generating electricity in the 1950s.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=201768425253345&extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C
The implosion early Saturday...
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority has demolished a coal plant that began generating electricity in the 1950s.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=201768425253345&extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C
The implosion early Saturday...
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Swanson had three hits, including the slam in the seventh off John Curtiss. He broke a 1-1 tie with his two-run homer off Brandon Woodruff in the sixth. Swanson’s single in the fourth tied the game at 1-all. Swanson has set a career high with 20 homers, matching the Braves’ franchise record for a shortstop. Denis Menke hit 20 homers in 1964 for the Milwaukee Braves.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.