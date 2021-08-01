Off the Grid Solar power

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Solar energy was on display this weekend in Chattanooga and is gearing up for a solar-powered weekend.

Get off the grid showed the power of solar energy by powering the riverfront nights concerts and vendors.

Multiple solar panels and recycled materials were used and on display to show the benefits of reusable energy.

Bill Fleming said as solar energy continues to advance it is saving more money and creating a healthier planet.

“And the prices on the panels, the controllers, the battery storage, everything you need for solar power is going down down down. As opposed to when has the power bells from the monopolies ever gone down,” said Fleming.

Get off the grid fest will be a three-day solar panel festival at Camp Jordan from August 20th through the 22nd.