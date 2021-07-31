Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – August 1st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): AM Rain & T-Storms Sunday, Then Drier & Cooler PM!
We have some relief from the heat on its way!
Rain and storms will push through very early Sunday morning with gusty winds possible Only isolated storms for the afternoon. Starting Sunday, temperatures will trend cooler in the mid to upper 80’s with heat index values near 90.
Monday morning will be a cooler start in the mid to upper 60’s. Then, partly cloudy with highs near the mid 80’s and an only an isolated chance for a t-storm.
A Cooler week ahead with temperatures in the mid 80’s as we head into the workweek.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.