NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has demolished a coal plant that began generating electricity in the 1950s.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=201768425253345&extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C

The implosion early Saturday destroyed a 600-foot smokestack and 10 boilers at the former Johnsonville Fossil Plant.

The TVA says the Johnsonville plant, about 80 miles west of Nashville, was its oldest coal-fired plant. TVA has retired six of its coal plants since 2012.