Nonprofit Hosts Homeless Artist Art Sale

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Help Right Here is bringing hope and healing in a creative way to those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga.

Delena has been in and out of homelessness for years but has found a respite in art, a language she says everyone speaks.

“It transcends. There are no barriers. Nobody is rich or poor. It’s just art,” she says.

Help Right Here is a nonprofit that offers survival support and housing assistance to Hamilton County’s homeless community.

They began painting with the homeless in their camps last summer.

Today, Help Right Here hosted an Art Sale just outside the Edwin Hotel called “Artists in Transition” where the community could meet the artists and purchase their work.

And while Chattanooga is experiencing unprecedented homelessness, the founders hope more than just money is raised for these individuals.

“Even if we don’t call it art therapy, that’s what our painters have started calling it,” says Ann-Marie Fitzsimmons co-Founder of Help Right Here.

“They call it art therapy class every week. One of our artists Johnny says it’s given him the confidence he’s needed.

He’s gone from living in a camp to living in a motel for four or five months and he’s now in his own apartment that he has art all over.”

The nonprofit’s founders say they are compelled in their work to advocate for this, unfortunately, growing community.

“If Chattanooga really wants to get people off the street to help them and to make it better for the tourists and everything else, the only way they will solve it is to make true affordable housing,” says Fitzsimmons.