15 Year Old Fatality on Hiwassee River

Following an incident on the Hiwassee River, a 15 year old male was taken to the Starr Regional Hospital in Etowah where he was declared deceased.

A call describing an overturned kayak in the Hiwassee River was made Saturday around 4:45 PM EDT.

TWRA Officers, Polk County EMS, Tennessee State Parks, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene shortly after.

The male victim was with a large group of nine adults and eleven juveniles floating down the river in kayaks and tubes.

Individuals in the group came across the unresponsive victim without his kayak down the river.

The last time the members saw the 15 year old was behind the group with his kayak.

The victim’s kayak was later found near a large, downed tree.

An autopsy will be conducted at UT Medical.

The name of the deceased will not be released.

An investigation is ongoing.