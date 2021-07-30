Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – July 31st, 2021

Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid again for Saturday with highs back in the low 90’s with a few stray afternoon storms possible. Heat index values will be near 100.

A few more scattered showers and storms will move in for late Saturday into early Sunday. A lot of this activity will taper off into the early afternoon. Not as hot though, with highs dropping into the upper 80’s and only a slim chance for a t-storm in the afternoon.

Cooler week ahead with temperatures below 90 as we head into the workweek.

Make sure to stay thoroughly – and properly – hydrated.