Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – July 31st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): One Last Very Hot Day Before Cooling Down Sunday!
Spotty rain and storms will continue this Friday evening with very hot and humid temps. Lows will near the low 70’s.
Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid again for Saturday with highs back in the low 90’s with a few stray afternoon storms possible. Heat index values will be near 100.
A few more scattered showers and storms will move in for late Saturday into early Sunday. A lot of this activity will taper off into the early afternoon. Not as hot though, with highs dropping into the upper 80’s and only a slim chance for a t-storm in the afternoon.
Cooler week ahead with temperatures below 90 as we head into the workweek.
Make sure to stay thoroughly – and properly – hydrated.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
