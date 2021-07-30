Several High School Football Teams Saddle Up in New Regions

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
6

High school football in the Tennessee Valley is going to look a little different this year. The TSSAA reshuffled the classifications and regions, renewing some classic region rivalries we haven’t seen in years. News 12’s Angela Moryan traveled across the Valley to see how coaches and players feel about the realignment.

Said Soddy Daisy head coach Justin Barnes: “It’s all going to be local games every Friday night, so that’s going to be the fun part.”

- Advertisement -

The TSSAA shuffles schools into new classifications and regions every two years. However, 2021’s new look is turning a lot of local rivalries into region rivalries.

Said Walker Valley head coach Drew Akins: “Last year there was a lot of travel and not a lot of guys knowing each other. It’s a lot more fun when you look across and you know the guys you’re playing with.”

Said McMinn Co head coach Bo Cagle: “Now, we’ve got Walker Valley, Cleveland and Bradley all on the schedule, which is the way it should be. And those are good games. Ooltewah’s still on our schedule. So those are good games we always have to have. Rhea County’s on our schedule. That’s five area games within 30 minutes of each other. Those are fun games. Everybody enjoys them. Everybody comes out. So, it makes a big difference.”

McMinn County and Walker Valley’s cross-county rivalry now has playoff implications, as the Cherokees join the Mustangs and Rhea County in 5A. Ooltewah and Howard round out the region.

Said Akins: “Big time games for us, and you talk about prepping yourself for a playoff run, that region is definitely going to prep us better for the playoffs, and money’s made in the playoffs. I’m excited to have those four teams to compete with.”

Soddy Daisy drops down from 5A to join a packed 4A region with Central, East Hamilton, East Ridge, Hixson, Sequoyah and Red Bank.

Said Red Bank head coach Chris Brown: “Fortunately for us, we played Soddy Daisy and East Hamilton the last two years as a part of our non-region schedule, so they won’t be foreign to us but just as exciting.”

Said Barnes: “Even though we’ve played these teams, they’re not in our region, like East Ham and Red Bank. Those guys are very tough, so it’s still a tough region. The only thing I’ve said differently is we’re in a region with more people like us in the numbers of the school. It’s not going to be any easier, but it’s good rivalries that are probably a little closer than the other ones we’ve had.”

Meigs County stays closer to home in its new region filled with Chattanooga area teams like Tyner and Marion County.

Said Meigs Co quarterback Logan Carroll: “Going to Cumberland Gap last year, that’s three hour drive, that’s hard. Now with it being closer around the Chattanooga area, a bunch of my family, my mom’s side is from Chattanooga and Charleston area, so they can come to some games. It’s just better for the rivalry too because you think there’s some history behind it.”

Scott Chandler/Tyner: “I was hoping when I left the other school we’d get in a little easier region, but with Meigs and Tellico and Polk and Marion and Bledsoe, I mean it’s about like the one I was in, so we got our work cut out for us.”

Previous articleBroadway to require vaccinations, masks for audience members
Next articleProtesters greet Governor Lee at Westin hotel
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.