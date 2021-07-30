Mayor orders mandatory masks for employees & visitors of city buildings

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has issued an executive order that requires indoor masks wearing at city buildings.

It applies to both employees and visitors, whether vaccinated or not.

The vaccinated will be allowed to drop the mask when working alone and isolated.

The order goes into affect on Monday.

The order also keeps community centers closed after the end of summer camps today.

But it does exempt vaccine drives and elections.

City health director Dr. Mary Lambert says “This virus is spreading as fast as chicken pox, and the health effects of this mutated COVID-19 virus — even on younger individuals — are appalling and costly.”

“Unvaccinated people in the emergency room are begging for the vaccine, but for far too many of them it’s far too late.”

The community centers will remain closed until the vaccination rate hits 70% or the case count drops again.

Vaccinations stands at 43% now.